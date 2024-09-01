September begins: Ways Canadians will get free money from the feds this fall

September is here, and Canadians can expect some extra money from the government in several ways.

If your summer was filled with vacations and dining out on patios, it doesn’t hurt to get some extra cash, especially as prices continue to soar for groceries and housing.

For those worried about the new expenses the fall season will inevitably bring, you could see some relief with the help of the federal government’s benefits, credits, and rebates.

Here is how and when you’ll receive more money from the feds this fall.

GST credit

When you’ll receive the money: October 4

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 if you are single

$650 if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 for each child under the age of 19

You don’t need to apply for this credit because you’re automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Last year, Ottawa doubled the GST credit for six months during the height of inflation.

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

Dates you’ll receive the money: September 20, October 18, and November 20

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The maximum CCB amount went up in July as the new benefit year began.

Read this to learn if you’re eligible, how you can apply, and how much you can get.

Canada Workers Benefit (CWB)

When you’ll receive the money: October 11

The CWB is a refundable tax credit that helps low-income individuals and families.

You’re eligible for the basic amount of CWB if you are:

Over 19 years old on December 31, or live with a spouse or common-law partner or your child

A resident of Canada throughout the year

Working but earning less than the net income level set for your province or territory of residence

Eligible single Canadians can receive up to $1,428; meanwhile, families can earn up to $2,461.

You can also get up to $737 for the disability supplement based on your annual income.

Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR)

When you’ll receive the money: October 15

The Canada Carbon Rebate (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Plan) is a tax-free amount to help eligible individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

It comprises a basic rebate and a supplement for residents in small and rural communities.

Canadians in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan can receive the federal carbon tax rebate.

A family of four may receive the following quarterly payment amounts:

$450 in Alberta

in $300 in Manitoba

in $280 in Ontario

in $376 in Saskatchewan

in $190 in New Brunswick

in $206 in Nova Scotia

in $220 in Prince Edward Island

in $298 in Newfoundland and Labrador

The amount you receive also depends on whether you qualify for a rural supplement, have a spouse or common-law partner, and whether you have children. You can calculate your carbon tax rebate here.