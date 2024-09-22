What are the odds of seven lottery players winning the second prize? It turns out that it’s more likely than one would think.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, September 21, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $22 million. Although no one took home the jackpot, someone in Quebec did win the White Ball prize. After they matched the winning number 62506443-01, they’re now $1 million richer.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw were 05, 10, 11, 15, 27, 49, and bonus 25. Although no one will be taking home the $5 million top prize, several people did match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number.

According to PlayNow, seven people will split the Classic Draw second prize: one ticket was sold in Port Alberni, BC, one in Western Canada, three in Ontario, and two in Quebec. Split evenly, each winner will soon take home a cheque for $17,659.80.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on August 28.

Quebec couple Mohamed Karim Mamlouk and Insaf Bach Werdiane are now $50 million richer after they matched the winning numbers 76249451-01.

Mamlouk, who works at the provincial tax agency Revenu Quebec, recalled how his wife was at work when he found out that they had won.

When he finally got in touch with her, he said, “We just won $50 million!”

Mamlouk said he plans to maintain the same lifestyle and has no plans to quit his job. Read the couple’s story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.