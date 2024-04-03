Will you accept this rose? Here's how Canadians can apply to be on The Bachelor

If you’re looking for love (reality TV style), you’re in luck. The Bachelor franchise is casting for upcoming seasons, and Canadians can apply.

According to The Bachelor Nation casting website, Canadians can send in an application for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Before you apply, there are a few eligibility requirements to be aware of. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, and legal residents of either the US or Canada (excluding Quebec).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor Nation (@bachelornation)

You also must have a passport valid for one year following the submission of your application and you must be able to obtain any visas and/or documentation required to travel without restrictions to and from the US and within the European Union.

There are several other requirements, so make sure you go through all of them here. If you have a friend or family member you think would be perfect for the show, you can also nominate them.

At the moment, Bachelor Nation says casting is currently taking place for the next season of The Bachelor, so Canadian ladies, this could be your chance!

The last season of The Bachelor had some very Canadian moments, with Ontario-native Maria Georgas being a fan favourite. Bachelor Joey Graziadei and the ladies of his season also headed up north, visiting Montreal and Jasper.

If you’re keen on meeting “the one” on another reality show, the popular Netflix series Love is Blind is also accepting Canadian applications.

So if you feel the small screen calling your name to find the love of your life (and maybe some fame) don’t be afraid to apply!