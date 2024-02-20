A dreamy location in Alberta's Rockies will be featured on "The Bachelor"

A dreamy location in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is about to be featured in an upcoming episode of The Bachelor.

The episode, which airs next week, will feature romantic dates in the Town of Jasper and the luxurious and historic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

If you’re seeking your shot at love, it doesn’t get any more romantic than a trip to Jasper! The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was the rumoured honeymoon destination for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s set on a 700-acre luxury resort offering a remote, secluded, and stunning getaway.

“It is from here that the greatest personal journeys begin; where people from across the globe all year round to hike, dine, relax, ski, and yes, fall in love,” Tourism Jasper writes.

“The spectacular UNESCO World Heritage Site is a scenic backdrop for weddings, engagements, and romantic getaways, while the world’s largest accessible Dark Sky Preserve makes for swoon-worthy stargazing.”

This season’s newest Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who “stole America’s hearts” on Season 20 of The Bachelorette.

The episode of The Bachelor showcasing Jasper will air on Monday, February 26 at 6 pm MT on ABC.