NewsMovies & TVCuratedPop CultureCanada

“The Bachelor” visited Montreal after it blurred the Canadian flag and viewers were confused

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Feb 20 2024, 4:27 pm
“The Bachelor” visited Montreal after it blurred the Canadian flag and viewers were confused
CityTV/ABC | Cassy Athena/YouTube

The latest episode of The Bachelor took the contestants on a whirlwind romantic trip to a Canadian city.

The bachelor, 28-year-old Joey Graziadei, and the remaining hopefuls walked the cobblestone streets of Montreal in Monday night’s episode.

Host Jesse Palmer, who hails from the river-side city, had an epic itinerary planned out for them, exploring his favourite locations.

Two women even got their own enchanting one-on-one dates with Graziadei, one of them being Canadian contestant Maria Georgas.

Despite all of this, viewers just couldn’t get past a minor (but puzzling) detail from the season premiere.

“So the producers knew they were going to Canada but still somehow forgot to get permission to show the flag on the first episode?” posted one viewer on X.

They’re referring to when Georgas introduced herself in the first episode, gifting the bachelor with a Canadian flag, which was inexplicably blurred.

Many viewers are still confused and pointing out the irony of it all.

Others joked about the peculiar TV moment.

Viewers also reacted to Ontario native Georgas finally getting her shining one-on-one moment with Graziadei, which included a private concert with Canadian crooner Feist.

Others related to the bachelor when he had a good cry at a Montreal park.

And apparently, one of the women thought she’d be able to ride a moose in the city.

Either way, it seems like the group had a better Canadian experience than those in a previous season, which had a horrible representation of Canadian food.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop