“The Bachelor” visited Montreal after it blurred the Canadian flag and viewers were confused

The latest episode of The Bachelor took the contestants on a whirlwind romantic trip to a Canadian city.

The bachelor, 28-year-old Joey Graziadei, and the remaining hopefuls walked the cobblestone streets of Montreal in Monday night’s episode.

Host Jesse Palmer, who hails from the river-side city, had an epic itinerary planned out for them, exploring his favourite locations.

Two women even got their own enchanting one-on-one dates with Graziadei, one of them being Canadian contestant Maria Georgas.

Despite all of this, viewers just couldn’t get past a minor (but puzzling) detail from the season premiere.

“So the producers knew they were going to Canada but still somehow forgot to get permission to show the flag on the first episode?” posted one viewer on X.

So the producers knew they were going to Canada but still somehow forgot to get permission to show the flag on the first episode? #thebachelor #bachelorNation pic.twitter.com/F7yAhVp3iV — bachelorIsCool (@BachelorIsCool) February 20, 2024

They’re referring to when Georgas introduced herself in the first episode, gifting the bachelor with a Canadian flag, which was inexplicably blurred.

Many viewers are still confused and pointing out the irony of it all.

It’s them travelling across Canada but blurring the Canadian flag on night one for me #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kyqJVNT5Ul — Dani (@_realityfan) February 20, 2024

The irony of Canada refusing to let ABC show its flag on The Bachelor, but allowing them to film an episode there is not lost on me#TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/qNaMQJlorV — Accept This Rose (@IWatchBachelor) February 20, 2024

This season of the bachelor is so weird. First episode they censored out a Canadian flag and now they in MONTREAL? But also Montreal is a beautiful city so everyone enjoy it tonight — Cece 🌟 (@ceceonweekends) February 20, 2024

Others joked about the peculiar TV moment.

can’t wait to see the entire city of Montreal blurred out on this week’s episode of the bachelor!#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/kgAhVQMu4L — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) February 20, 2024

now canada is no longer censored #TheBachelor — ♡🇩🇴 roxane 🇩🇴♡ (@fcroxelona) February 20, 2024

So they had to blur the 🇨🇦 flag night one because they knew they were going to blow the budget in Montreal #TheBachelor — ✨️Gabi✨️ (@GabiAlot) February 20, 2024

Viewers also reacted to Ontario native Georgas finally getting her shining one-on-one moment with Graziadei, which included a private concert with Canadian crooner Feist.

rare w on the bachelor tonight: they went on a date in montreal and got a private feist concert?? pic.twitter.com/ADQ64W3Dct — Derek Operle (@doperle) February 20, 2024

Others related to the bachelor when he had a good cry at a Montreal park.

Who has never had a breakdown in Montreal 🤷🏾‍♀️ #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/bQ6Gdhi4JI — Khadj (@GanzgangK) February 20, 2024

And apparently, one of the women thought she’d be able to ride a moose in the city.

Wait the bachelor was in Montreal and one of the girls said she wanted to ride a moose??? — ☁️ (@fuIImoonx) February 17, 2024

Either way, it seems like the group had a better Canadian experience than those in a previous season, which had a horrible representation of Canadian food.