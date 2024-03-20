Canadian comedian shuts down American stubbornly insisting Canada's schools have Grade 13

Canadians are applauding a comedian who expertly shut down an American who insisted on correcting him during a set.

Michael Harrison is a New York-based comedian from Saskatchewan. A 44-second clip from his set is currently getting a lot of attention on Reddit.

On March 12, Harrison posted the video on TikTok with the caption: “An American Canadian-splaining Canada to me. What a surprise!”

In the clip, Harrison jokingly argues with an audience member.

“We don’t have a 13th grade. You’ve been lied to, I’m sorry to correct you. Yeah, we don’t have that,” he says. “I’m Canadian, trust me, I’m aware of what our country has. We actually don’t. Ontario had that a long time ago. We don’t have that anymore.”

“You have it,” argues the woman.

“No, no, trust me,” he says, laughing. “I hate to admit this to you, you’re wrong.”

The audience laughs, but after the woman continues to argue, Harrison adds, “Trust me, you’re wrong; you’re talking to the right guy to fact-check this point with.”

He then turns to the audience and says, “This is how American that woman is: ‘You are wrong about your country.’ This is why people like you guys as much when you travel to their country. Because of that.”

Watch the video below:

The clip was also shared on Reddit, and Canadian Redditors were quick to chime in about Grade 13, which in Ontario was known as the Ontario Academic Credit (OAC). The program was phased out in the early 2000s. Other parts of Canada also had similar versions of Grade 13.

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

One Redditor approved of how Harrison handled an awkward situation.

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

Others shared similar experiences with “Yanksplaining.'”

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

Embarrassed Americans joined the conversation, with one apologizing on behalf of one of their own.

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

Comment

byu/comedyslave from discussion

incanadian

What are your thoughts on this topic? Let us know in the comments.