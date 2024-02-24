Canadians can audition for "Love is Blind" and here's how to apply

If you’re a Canadian looking to find love in the pods, you may want to consider sending in an audition tape for Love is Blind.

The wildly popular Netflix reality show refers to itself as an “experiment” where random singles date in “pods” without being able to see one another.

The hope is for contestants to fall in love and get engaged based on an emotional connection only.

Then there is finally a reveal where the couples get to meet and live with each other in the real world, while they get ready for their weddings in a matter of weeks.

Once they arrive at the altar, they must decide whether they want to go through with marriage and if love is “truly blind.”

The wild reality experiment has resulted in some successful married couples, while many other pairings have ended in disaster.

No matter the outcome, one thing is for sure: the show makes for some juicy reality TV that doesn’t skimp on the drama.

Love is Blind is currently airing its sixth US season on Netflix, and has had successful spinoffs in Brazil, Japan, and Sweden.

While Love is Blind has yet to take place in Canada, there’s still a chance for single Canadians to apply for the show.

Netflix is currently accepting auditions for future Love Is Blind seasons and folks residing in Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the US who are 18 and over can apply.

All you have to do is answer a few questions and upload a one-minute audition video to Netflix’s website.

If you’re not down to search for your soulmate behind a wall, Netflix is also accepting applications for several other reality shows, including Perfect Match, The Ultimatum, and The Circle.

One of the streaming platform’s most popular reality game shows of 2023 — Squid Game: The Challenge — is also casting for season two, and accepting Canadian applications.

The first season of the hit Netflix game show saw 356 contestants from around the world (including Canada) compete in challenges inspired by the popular South Korean dystopian television series.

Although there’s no guarantee that Netflix will select Canadians for a series like Love Is Blind (which sets each season in one specific city) there’s still no harm in giving it a go.

You may end up the next hottest reality star (with a chance of finding the love of your life, of course).