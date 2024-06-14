Canadian city offers to change its name to Taylor Swift if she visits

A city in Saskatchewan has put an offer out to superstar Taylor Swift that if she brought her mammoth Eras Tour to them, they would temporarily change their name in her honour.

The initiative was shared in a Facebook video by MLA for Swift Current Everett Hindley with Deputy Mayor Ryan Switzer, touting the “economic benefit of having tens of thousands of Swifties converging here,” along with a temporary rebrand.

Name changes that were brought up in the video included “Taylor Swift Current” or even simply “Taylor Swift,” along with floating around the name “Taylor Swift Creek” and offering up the key to the city of roughly 18,000 residents, too.

Hindley added that he hopes the idea of bringing Swift to Swift Current becomes a province-wide effort, mentioning that it had been a long time since she last stepped foot in the Prairie province to perform.

She even tweeted about the province back in 2009 in an exchange with the group Lady A, showing some serious love for Saskatoon and mentioning how she likes to shorten the province’s name to “Saskatch.”

@ladyantebellum Saskatoon rules! I went antique shopping there. I like to shorten Saskatchewan.. Like “I got this lamp in Saskatch.” — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 23, 2009

Swift has previously visited Saskatchewan a total of four times, and if you were curious about how many times she has made her way across the West, we rounded up all the times she performed in Alberta and Vancouver, too.

Fingers crossed the “Karma” singer can squeak in a date for the folks in Swift Current before she wraps the massive tour up in Vancouver later this year.