One sports fan is looking for tickets to see the Edmonton Oilers play in the Stanley Cup Final and he’s willing to offer up something very valuable for the chance to do so — tickets to see Taylor Swift in Vancouver.

Ernest Salcedo made a Facebook post recently looking to swap the chance to see Taylor Swift live for the opportunity to watch the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Does anyone have connections to Stanley Cup playoff tickets in Edmonton? I have extra Taylor Swift concert tickets in Vancouver and willing to trade for Stanley Cup tickets,” starts the post.

“Would trade a pair of Taylor Swift for a pair of SC tickets. Can have access to another pair in case someone has 4 tickets to the Stanley Cup final tickets.”

Swift is coming to Vancouver for three shows from December 6-8 this winter. There are no planned events in Edmonton.

The proposed swap might seem unusual at first, but Salcedo says it’s not unlike other deals he’s made in the past.

“In the past, I have done a lot of trades for experiences because I have seasons tickets for the Canucks and the Seahawks. Instead of selling them sometimes, I would just see if someone would trade experience for experience.”

Salcedo enjoys attending big sporting events and is looking to parlay his Swift tickets into another. While they haven’t all been a direct result of trades like this one, he’s been to some massive games in the past.

“I’m a hockey fan in general, I wouldn’t say I’m an Oilers fan, but you know, just to see a Stanley Cup game would be great,” he explained. “I like going to big events. I’ve already been to a Super Bowl, a whole bunch of NBA, baseball and all that.”

Tickets to see Swift’s Eras Tour are extremely desired. While Salcedo was lucky enough to win the lottery to pay face value, still costing $300 each, most fans have to resort to the secondary market, where tickets can cost thousands of dollars.

“I know that Taylor Swift tickets are highly sought-after and I kinda feel bad if I sell it to friends at market rate,” explained Salcedo. “But maybe I can trade my Taylor Swift tickets for another experience and being that I’m a hockey fan, I was like maybe I can get Oilers Stanley Cup tickets.”

Salcedo has already seen Swift once on her current tour. He says that if he can’t find a partner for his proposed trade, he will not buy Oilers tickets separately.

“Obviously, Taylor Swift is unique in the sense that people are paying thousands [of] dollars just to see a concert in 500 Level, 400 Level at BC Place, but it just shows that she’s the culture icon,” explained Salcedo.

The price of Stanley Cup Final tickets is similarly wild. The get-in price to see a potentail Game 6 in Edmonton, the contest that Salcedo wants to go to, is currently $2,500 on Ticketmaster. That price includes nearly $400 in fees and taxes, which could be avoided in a swap.

So if you have extra tickets to see the Oilers play a potential Game 6 at home and you’re looking to see Swift in action, know there is a willing trade partner out there.

Salcedo is willing to meet in person or do the trade over FaceTime, both avenues he’s explored in the past.