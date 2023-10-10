An era to remember: All the times Taylor Swift toured in Alberta

With Taylor Swift on the minds of many and the Eras Tour concert film hitting theatres soon, we decided to take a stroll down memory lane and remember all the times Swift graced stages in Alberta.

From “Our Song” to “Style,” Swift has spent a decent amount of time singing her smash hits in the province, with heavy preference over one city to stop in, too.

If you were lucky enough to attend one (or a few) of Swift’s Alberta shows in the past, count yourself very lucky!

Fearless Tour, 2009



Swift played the then Pengrowth Saddledome in Calgary on July 8, 2009, followed by Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on July 9, which was part of an event called Commonwealth Country.

Sorry, Calgary — this would be the first and *only* time Swift toured in YYC in her career (so far).

Video of Swift’s performance, where she *opened* for Kenny Chesney in Edmonton, shows just how well she could command a crowd while singing the instant classic song “You Belong With Me.”

Speak Now World Tour, 2011



Edmonton was the chosen city for the Speak Now World Tour in Alberta, with Swift hitting the stage at Rexall Place on August 18 and 19 back in 2011.

The Red Tour, 2013



Borrowing from a song from Swift’s smash album Red, Edmonton was once again the “The Lucky One,” being chosen for two dates of her 2013 Red Tour. Rexall Place played host to the singer on June 25 and 26.

The 1989 World Tour, 2015



Swift was in full pop star mode after dropping her massive 1989 album, and on August 4 and 5, she graced the Rexall Stage. One of the nights was notable when two fans tried to jump onto the stage while Swift sang “Bad Blood.”

When the curtain fell on the August 5, 2015 show in Edmonton, that marked the last time Swift stepped foot in Alberta to perform.

Demand for Swift’s current tour remains sky-high and with just a string of Toronto dates in the fall of 2024 on the table, we kindly remind Swift that Edmonton has the largest stadium in Canada. Wink, wink.