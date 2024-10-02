Canada has been named one of the top countries in the world according to a new ranking based on votes from thousands of travellers.

Condé Nast recently published its 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, covering a range of travel-related topics, including the top countries in the world that folks love to visit.

The publication said that “hundreds of thousands” of respondents participated in this year’s awards, submitting their votes online.

Condé Nast notes that candidates nominated for its various rankings were “judged on a set of criteria relevant to their category, based on a standard five-point scale converted to a percentage: excellent, very good, good, fair, and poor.”

The final score was determined by the average of the ratings.

When it came to the top countries in the world, Condé Nast readers voted Japan as number one, with a score of 94.79, followed by Portugal (92.69) and Turkey (92.4).

The top five spots were rounded out by Italy in fourth place, followed by Spain in fifth.

Canada didn’t place in the top 10, ranking a few spots behind in 14th.

It scored 90.85, beating out 15th-place France (90.58). It was also the only North American country to make the list.

Canada wasn’t even mentioned in the top-20 ranking last year, so coming in 14th in 2024 is a notable achievement.

Here’s the full rundown of all the countries that made Condé Nast’s Top Countries in the World list:

Japan 94.79 Portugal 92.69 Turkey 92.4 Italy 92.16 Spain 92.14 Thailand 92.09 Vietnam 91.91 New Zealand 91.67 Ireland 91.63 Greece 91.53 Croatia 91.23 Norway 91.15 Switzerland 91.14 Canada 90.85 France 90.58 Austria 90.54 India 90.38 Iceland 90.33 Germany 89.53 United Kingdom 89.26

A few Canadian cities also received high praise in other Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award rankings.

Victoria, BC, was crowned the best small city in the world for the second year in a row.

The Canadian West Coast collected another win as Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn was named the #1 resort in the US and Canada.

What are your thoughts on Canada placing 14th on the list? Let us know in the comments.