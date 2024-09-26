Last chance for Canadians to apply for Nexus before drastic fee hike

Canadians are about to start paying a heftier amount to get a Nexus pass.

If you’ve been looking to replace or renew your existing Nexus pass or apply for a new one, you might want to get your documents together in the next few days.

A substantial fee increase will take effect on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the upcoming fee changes in April.

The Nexus program allows Canadians who travel to the US often to cross the US-Canada border more quickly and easily. The application fee currently stands at US$50 (C$67.42), but according to the CBSA, it will more than double in just a couple of weeks to US$120 (C$161.80).

The agency said the Nexus program is in “high demand” and that the current US$50 fee has been in place for over 20 years and “no longer covers the cost of the program.” As of April, the CBSA said Nexus had over 1.8 million members, most of whom were Canadians.

The price increase would help keep up with the volume of applicants, cover the cost of administering the program, and further invest in and improve technology and infrastructure.

The new fee would be US$24 (C$32.36) per year for the five-year Nexus membership.

However, the fee increase is subject to approval of regulatory amendments in the US and Canada.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, the CBSA received over 510,000 applications and conducted over 10,000 interviews every two weeks.

During that time, the CBSA and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) expanded hours of service at enrolment centres in both Canada and the US to add more interview appointments. Canadian airport enrolment centres were also reopened across the country.

The CBSA said it anticipated an increase in applications between April and October 2024 and encouraged applicants to book their interviews as soon as possible. More information on the application process can be found here.

If you’ve submitted your application and paid the current US$50 fee but haven’t completed your enrolment interviews by October 1, 2024, you will not have to pay the US$120 fee.

With files from Daily Hive’s Simran Singh