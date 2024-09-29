Canada's top baby names and one that's been #1 for eight years

Statistics Canada has just released the latest list of the top baby names chosen by Canadian parents in 2023, some of which have been popular for years.

Picking the right name for your child can be fun but also daunting. On September 25, StatsCan shared the most popular names that Canadian parents chose using data from the Canadian Vital Statistics – Birth Database.

If you’re feeling stuck, below are the top 20 names for boys and girls that can hopefully inspire you.

Popular boy names

Noah was a popular boy name in 2023, with 2,162 babies sharing the same first name.

It’s definitely a well-liked one, topping the list for the third year in a row.

What’s behind the name? According to StatsCan, “Noah has biblical roots— namely Noah’s Ark — and originates from the Hebrew name ‘Noach,’ meaning ‘rest.'”

In all, 1,813 babies were named Liam, making it the second most popular boy name in Canada last year. Given its meaning, it’s no wonder expecting parents favoured this for their little ones.

“Liam is derived from William, a name with Irish roots, meaning ‘strong-willed warrior’ or ‘protector,'” states StatsCan.

Theodore (1,484), Leo (1,416), and William (1,341) round out the top five names.

Popular girl names

Last year, 1,650 babies born in Canada were named Olivia, making it the most popular girl name for the eighth year in a row.

As for the meaning behind Olivia, Stats Can states, “Olivia means ‘olive tree’ in Latin and is an old British name dating back to the 13th century.”

Not far behind Olivia is Emma, with 1,416 little girls sharing the same name. Other beloved girl names include Charlotte (1,412), Amelia (1,102), and Sophia (1,051).

What are your thoughts on the popular baby names in Canada? Let us know in the comments.