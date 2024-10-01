Tofino’s famed Wickaninnish Inn has added another accolade to its collection, taking the top spot in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards as the #1 resort in the US and Canada.

The Wickaninnish Inn earned an impressive 99.17 in overall satisfaction, edging out the Four Seasons Resort Hualālai in Hawaii, which came in second overall with a score of 99. It wasn’t the only Canadian spot to make the list — Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia secured fifth place.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognized as the #1 resort in the USA and Canada by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” said Charles McDiarmid, the Inn’s maître de maison.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, who strive every day to create unforgettable experiences for our guests while remaining committed to excellence, sustainability, and our deep connection to the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.”

Known for its rustic elegance, sweeping ocean views, and a deep commitment to sustainability, the Wickaninnish Inn consistently ranks as one of the best hotels in the world. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure ranked it among the best hotels in Canada and the world, landing at #14 and #80, respectively.

The hotel boasts a spa, a cozy library, and bikes for rent, making it easy for guests to explore Tofino’s stunning beaches and scenic trails that lead into ancient old-growth forests.

Whether you’re venturing into the rugged wilderness of Pacific Rim National Park, surfing at Chesterman Beach, or embarking on a cultural tour guided by members of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, the Wickaninnish Inn puts you right in the heart of Tofino.

Where: 500 Osprey Lane, Tofino, Wickaninnish Inn, Tofino

