Returning Amazon orders just got a lot easier for Canadians

Good news, Canadians: returning Amazon orders just became much less of a hassle.

If you’re tired of having to buy new boxes or salvage old ones to repackage items you want to return to Amazon, this upgrade is going to make you breathe a sigh of relief.

The e-commerce giant has partnered with Staples Canada to provide shoppers with a convenient new return option that minimizes the need to repackage items in shipping boxes.

Starting Tuesday, all retail locations of the office supply store will accept label-free, box-free returns from Amazon customers.

Eligible Amazon items can be dropped off at the full-service shipping area inside Staples’ 298 locations across Canada.

“Our goal is to make buying online as easy as possible, and help customers love their purchases,” said Gopal Pillai, vice president of worldwide returns and re-commerce at the e-commerce company.

“But we know there may be times when a customer needs to make a return, which is why we work hard to continue to raise the bar in offering a hassle-free returns experience.”

The collaboration is the first of its kind for Amazon in Canada, according to a news release.

“Our collaboration with Amazon underscores Staples Canada’s 30+ year history of serving Canadian communities by making everyday tasks easier and more convenient for our customers,” said Staples Canada CEO Rachel Huckle.

How Amazon returns to Staples works

To return items at Staples, you’ll first need to get a QR code from the Amazon “Your Orders” page online or in the mobile app, click “Return or Replace Items,” and follow the prompts.

Customers then bring eligible items to the drop-off location in the original manufacturer’s packaging, for it to be backed and shipped at no extra cost.

Staples isn’t the only drop-off option for Amazon returns in Canada.

Purolator, select Couche-Tard and Canada Post locations accept returns; however, you may need to repackage your item in a shipping box depending on the location.