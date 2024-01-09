Canadian parents will receive child tax payments on these dates in 2024

Canadian parents can expect child tax payments spread across 12 dates in 2024, starting Friday, January 19.

July 2023 rang in the new benefit year in the country, which marked the start of bigger Canada Child Benefit (CCB) maximums per child than the last benefit year.

This was part of a process called indexation. Since 2018, the government has indexed CCB amounts to better support parents as the cost of living changes.

“This indexation means that the maximum benefit amounts and income thresholds at which benefits begin to be reduced are increased annually to keep pace with the rising cost of living, giving parents more support each month to help them provide for their children,” an Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) spokesperson explained in an email to Daily Hive.

The maximum benefits and the income thresholds are indexed annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

In July 2023, the maximum annual benefit per kid under six increased by $440, going from $6,997 to $7,437. The amount per child aged six through 17 also increased from $5,903 to $6,275 — an extra $372 a year.

This means eligible parents tax-free payments of up to $620 per child under six and up to $513 per child for children aged between six and 17 years until the end of the benefit year.

Another similar benefit increase could come in July 2024. Daily Hive has contacted ESDC asking how much this could be and will update this story when it responds.

Child tax dates 2024

CCB payments will be sent out to eligible parents in Canada on the following dates:

January 19, 2024

February 20, 2024

March 20, 2024

April 19, 2024

May 17, 2024

June 20, 2024

July 19, 2024 (new benefit year begins)

August 20, 2024

September 20, 2024

October 18, 2024

November 20, 2024

December 13, 2024

You can take the criteria test here to determine if your family is eligible for the updated CCB.