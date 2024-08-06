Alberta campground introduces $60 daily surcharge for EV drivers

A campground in central Alberta has implemented an “electricity etiquette” rule requiring all electric vehicle (EV) drivers to pay a $60 daily surcharge while camping at the site.

Ol’ MacDonald’s Resort, located on the shore of Buffalo Lake, 75 kilometres northwest of Red Deer, had a large banner on its website Tuesday morning saying that the recently introduced EV surcharge is to “ensure the fair and sustainable use of these shared resources.”

It continues, describing the fee as a “small price to pay to ensure the fair and sustainable use of these shared resources.”

The campground’s brochure describes “power systems challenges” in handling newer-generation RVs, suggesting that the campground simply does not have the infrastructure to support EV charging; however, campers still sparked a debate over the matter.

Albertans on Reddit had a range of thoughts on the surcharge, from some calling the fee “ridiculous” to others who were sympathetic to the campground’s new policy.

The post, which received hundreds of comments, reads, “Just an FYI to any EV drivers that Ol’ Macdonald Resort campground at Buffalo Lake is charging EV owners an extra $60 per day to bring their vehicles onto the property. Not to charge (which would still be ridiculously expensive) but to quite literally have your car on the property.”

“As a camper and EV driver, I certainly know where I’m not welcome,” the post continues.

Daily Hive contacted the campground for more information on the surcharge; however, a spokesman was unavailable before publication.

It’s expensive for EV drivers in Alberta. Earlier this year, the province announced it would be bringing in a $200 annual tax on EVs, with a targeted effective date of January 1, 2025, making it an outlier in Canada when it comes to EV costs.

