"It was hard": Lottery player could not concentrate on work after huge win

After more than 15 years of playing the lottery regularly, 59-year-old John Bosnjack is finally celebrating his first massive win.

On October 4, he won the second prize in an Ontario 49 draw — a whopping $50,000.

When he went up to pick up his windfall from Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre, Bosnjack had an opportunity to share his experience.

“I play Lotto Max as a group, and I started playing Ontario 49 about a year ago because the odds of winning were better,” he said.

He’d bought the winning ticket at Family Mart on Talbot Street in his city, St. Thomas.

“I was getting up for work in the morning and enjoying a coffee with my wife when I checked my ticket on the OLG app,” Bosnjack shared. “I saw the Big Winner screen, and next thing I know, we were jumping and screaming!”

Despite such a shocking occurrence, Bosnjack was able to stay composed enough to go to work. But it may have been because reality had not yet set in.

“After that, it was hard to get through my day and concentrate on work. I don’t think it really hit me until the next day. I kept asking, ‘Is this a dream?'”

The lottery prize amount will be spent on bills first, after which Bosnjack intends to treat himself and his wife to a lovely getaway for their 25th anniversary.

On Halloween, a lucky Canadian lottery player became a brand-new multimillionaire after a spooktacular Lotto Max win.

The draw took place on Tuesday, October 31, and all eyes were on the prize as the jackpot had swelled to $55 million. The winning numbers for the Halloween draw were 22,23, 25, 26, 35, 40, 44, and bonus number 33.

According to PlayNow, the lucky ticket was sold in Quebec. If you bought a ticket in the province, you might want to check it on the OLG app!