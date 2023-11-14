Zoolights returns to Calgary this week, and there are so many new things

Zoolights is returning to the Calgary Zoo + Wilder Institute at the end of the week, and there are so many new attractions planned this year.

The popular annual Calgary winter event will be even brighter this year, with over one million lights set to sparkle around the grounds. There will also be close to 250 light figures under a brand-new Arctic aurora theme.

A lot of the holiday magic will be centred around the zoo’s newest visitors: two polar bears named Siku and Baffin, who arrived last month. There are polar-bear-themed attractions throughout the park, among many other new displays.

Visitors will be able to experience Polar Nights in Prehistoric Park, which “will set them on a journey through the first seasons in the life of a polar bear cub and its mother underneath the Northern Lights,” according to the zoo’s website.

The Enmax Conservatory will be set up as an arctic twilight, complete with arctic creatures, snow-covered trees, and of course, polar bears!

There is also a brand-new light display where you can trek through a true Canadian winter wonderland as Exploration Asia is transformed into the Boreal Forest.

The zoo will be offering something new this year to visitors hoping to see the lights and the polar bears – a pass that will allow you to see both! For more information on Sunlight tickets, click here.

So starting Friday, get ready to bundle up, warm yourself around a warm and cozy fire, and check out all the new lights!

Calgary Zoolights

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: Tickets to Zoolights are $14.95 plus tax for kids ages three to 15 and $21.95 for adults and can be purchased here. Sunlight tickets, which include day admission to the zoo and Zoolights afterwards, can also be purchased here.