8 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: November 13 to 17

It’s a big week in Calgary with some major Christmas events returning to the city like Zoo Lights and the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market.

There’s also lots to do if you’re looking for something not holiday-related, especially if you’re a film buff! Check out the unique screenings at one of the two big film festivals happening in Calgary this week.

Zoo Lights

What: Zoo Lights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks and firepits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17 to January 7

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Inglewood Night Market: Holiday Edition

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods, from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: November 17, 18, 24, and 25, and December 1, 2

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: South Bank Building — 880 9th Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: $5

GIRAF Independent Animation Festival

What: These are not the animated films of your childhood, GIRAF will show just how creative and adult-friendly animation can be. It’s hosted by Calgary’s own Quickdraw Animation Society, with a huge lineup of both locally made and international films. View the full lineup here.

When: November 16 to 19 in-person and 20 to 27 online

Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets start at $10 per screening to $60 for the full festival pass

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gun! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical complete with a full-course meal until mid-January.

When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults at $49.95 for kids ages 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

What: Rosebud Theatre is presenting a special story for the holiday season this year: All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. “The remarkable true story of the Christmas truce of 1914 — an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and above all peace, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.” Tickets include a buffet.

When: November 3 to December 23

Where: Rosebud Theatre – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Tickets are $95 for adults and $75 for youth and can be purchased online here

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event. It’s certainly one of the biggest Christmas markets to visit in Calgary this holiday season!

When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3

Time: Fridays, noon to 8 pm; Saturdays, 10 am to 8 pm; and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here

Calgary European Film Festival

What: If there aren’t films catching your eye at Cineplex this month, try checking out what the Calgary European Film Festival has to offer. With films from Spain to Iceland and everywhere in between, there are so many different cultures to get up close and personal with through the camera lens. To view the full festival lineup click here.

When: November 3 to 12

Where: Globe Cinema – 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $15 each, $54.00 for a bundle of 5 or $150 for the full festival pass. Tickets can be purchased online here

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine

What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history.

Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.

When: October 20 to March 3, 2024

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.