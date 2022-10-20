FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

YYCaesarfest 2023: Tickets go on sale next month

Oct 20 2022, 5:59 pm
@yycaesarfest/Instagram

YYCaesarfest, a celebration of the iconic Canadian cocktail, is set to return next year.

From May 20 to 21, this event will return with several different spots showcasing their feature Caesars to win the best in YYC.

Tickets will officially go on sale on Tuesday, November 1.

Calgary is the birthplace of the Caesar, so this will be exciting news for many who love the drink. There are so many great spots to have one, many of which will be showcasing their talents at this event.

Calgary is the hub for the popular drink, which means there will definitely be a wide variety of different ones to try. In 2022, the champion was Freehouse, making a “Born in YYC” Caesar with an extravagant ginger beef garnish.

This two-day sampling event and market will feature more than 40 Caesars, local food, craft beer, Caesar merchandise, and more.

If you’re a Caesar fan, check out this event and vote for your favourite.

Grab your tickets and stay tuned for a full list of participating bars and restaurants.

When: May 20 and 21, 2023
Where: Big Four Building – 1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram

