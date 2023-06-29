The team that brought Calgary the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest started an exciting new event last year and guess what? The YYC Summer Scoop Fest is returning.

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 30 to July 7, several different local ice cream shops will be concocting unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

The list of participating vendors has been revealed so here is the list of everywhere you can go to grab a specialty ice cream.

LICS Ice Cream Shop

Master Chocolat by Bernard

Amaido Cafe

Popping Dragon Tea House

Holy Cow

Love at First Scoop

Apprentice Cafe

Cafe Jindo

D’served Ice Cream Sandwiches

Amato Gelato (two locations)

Foothills (Farmers Market)

Abbey’s Creations

Heritage Park

The Bullet Coffee House

Righteous Gelato

Milk Ice Cream Club

Noto Gelato

If you’ve ever been to the Hot Chocolate Festival, you already know there is fierce competition to win the best in the city, and customers can vote on their favourite.

Some of the awards include YYC’s Best Scoop, Best Non-Dairy Scoop, and a special Golden Scoop award.

As if we needed a reason to eat more ice cream.

There are some amazing ice cream shops in YYC and many of them are taking part this year.

What better way to beat the summer heat?

YYC Summer Scoop Fest

When: June 30 to July 7, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

