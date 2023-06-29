FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsFood News

YYC Summer Scoop Fest starts this weekend in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jun 29 2023, 4:10 pm
@holycowyyc | @notogelato/Instagram

The team that brought Calgary the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest started an exciting new event last year and guess what? The YYC Summer Scoop Fest is returning.

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 30 to July 7, several different local ice cream shops will be concocting unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

The list of participating vendors has been revealed so here is the list of everywhere you can go to grab a specialty ice cream.

  • LICS Ice Cream Shop
  • Master Chocolat by Bernard
  • Amaido Cafe
  • Popping Dragon Tea House
  • Holy Cow
  • Love at First Scoop
  • Apprentice Cafe
  • Cafe Jindo
  • D’served Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Amato Gelato (two locations)
  • Foothills (Farmers Market)
  • Abbey’s Creations
  • Heritage Park
  • The Bullet Coffee House
  • Righteous Gelato
  • Milk Ice Cream Club
  • Noto Gelato

If you’ve ever been to the Hot Chocolate Festival, you already know there is fierce competition to win the best in the city, and customers can vote on their favourite.

Some of the awards include YYC’s Best Scoop, Best Non-Dairy Scoop, and a special Golden Scoop award.

As if we needed a reason to eat more ice cream.

There are some amazing ice cream shops in YYC and many of them are taking part this year.

What better way to beat the summer heat?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YYC ScoopFest (@yycscoopfest)

YYC Summer Scoop Fest

When: June 30 to July 7, 2022
Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Instagram

