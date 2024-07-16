A huge celebration of ice cream kicks off in Calgary this week, and now, we finally know which spots are participating.

YYC Ice Cream Fest will take off in the city for just over two weeks, starting from July 19 up until August 5.

The event, put together by the team behind YYC Hot Chocolate Fest, launched in 2022, and cafes, restaurants and creameries all over the city will showcase the very best in ice cream.

Calgarians will be able to get their hands on some delicious chilled treats, all in support of Calgary Meals on Wheels. They will also be able to vote for their favourites, with awards for YYC’s Best Scoop, Best Non-Dairy Scoop and the Golden Scoop Award – the best-selling item from the festival – all up from grabs.

Here are the spots participating in YYC Ice Cream Fest this year: