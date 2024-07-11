A popular Calgary grocery store is set to open again this month after it was forced to temporarily close due to a fire.

T&T’s Sage Hill location closed in May due to after an island freezer caught on fire. The incident, caused by an electrical outlet, forced the store to close for two months.

However, the grocery store, which first opened in late 2022, has finally revealed a date for its reopening. On July 25, T&T Sage Hill will officially reopen to the public and the brand has promised some exciting offers to mark the occasion.

The grocery store said in an Instagram post that the incident had been “heartbreaking” for the team as the location had many loyal customers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T&T Supermarkets (@tt_supermarket)

T&T also added that while the fire was fairly contained, it had to throw out all products in the store as ash and smoke could cause health issues for customers.

“The restoration process has not been easy for us […] Ashes and smoke from the fire can penetrate products, causing health issues when ingested or inhaled, and can also cross-contaminate new products,” it added.

“For the safety of our team and customers, and following consultation with local public health authorities, we decided to discard everything – food, non-food, packaged, and non-packaged. “Food We Can Trust” is one of our T&T values, and this was no exception.”