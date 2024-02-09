It was a record-breaking year for YYC, Calgary’s International Airport.

The travel hub tallied almost 18.5 million passengers coming through in 2023, breaking the previous record set in 2019 of 18 million by 2.8%.

That number also represents a year-over-year increase of roughly 4 million passengers from 2022.

“[The] results reflect the dedication of our teams and all those in our aviation ecosystem,” Chris Dinsdale, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority (CAA), said in a statement.

“We’re proud of the vital role YYC plays in Alberta’s economy as a connector of people and goods while supporting Alberta’s flourishing business and tourism industries and contributing an estimated $8 billion to regional GDP.”

YYC was also Calgary’s second-highest valued non-residential property that year, at $961 million.

It’s something that City of Calgary Assessor Eddie Lee previously said was driven by a rebound in travel.

WestJet announced an agreement with the Government of Alberta in Fall 2022 to double its capacity at Calgary International Airport before the end of the decade, designating Calgary as its exclusive global connecting hub.

In 2023, the CAA said WestJet’s decision to focus its expansion in YYC could result in 25% more passengers at the airport that year.

YYC also welcomed new carriers and saw strong growth from existing airline partners, giving travellers more choices to connect to in-demand destinations, the CAA said.

Several new route announcements, including non-stop flights from Calgary to Seoul and Calgary to Reykjavik, were made earlier.

Those routes are set to start operating this summer.

The Calgary International Airport is also slated for a major makeover later this year with a $200 rebuild project for its West Runway starting in Spring 2024.

With files from Kenneth Chan