Calgary’s International Airport is getting a structural makeover in the form of a newly rehabilitated runway.

The project, which was initially announced in August 2021, will cost an estimated $200 million and is being called a “major construction project.”

It’s receiving $57.5 million from the federal Airport Critical Infrastructure Program.

According to the Calgary Airport Authority (CAA), the project will create up to 300 construction-related jobs, allowing it to “further contribute to strengthening Calgary’s economy.”

“The West Runway Rehabilitation project is a keystone project for YYC,” Chris Miles, COO for the Calgary Airport Authority, said in a statement.

“And [it] will play a pivotal role in the long-term success of our airport and the greater Calgary region.”

Within the project, the West Runway will be removed and replaced, which involves full-depth structural and electrical rehabilitation.

Simultaneously, the runway environment will be modernized, including approaches, lighting, and infrastructure, the CAA said.

Edmonton-based construction company PCL will be spearheading the project.

“We are grateful for The Authority’s continued trust and partnership with PCL,” Alistair McKnight, PCL’s district manager for Calgary and Southern Alberta, said in a statement.

“Our team of industry-leading construction experts will ensure the airport’s world-class guest experience is maintained while we strategically rebuild one of three critical runways.”

The West Runway was constructed in 1939 and designed for aircraft lighter than those used today.

The CAA said several projects have been completed over the past 80 years to maintain the structural capacity and prolong the runway’s lifespan.

However, recently conducted surveys have confirmed the runway will be reaching the end of its useful life and that full rehabilitation is necessary.

Planning and design phases are nearing completion, and construction is expected to begin this spring.

The project will also include improvements to existing taxiways and aircraft movement surfaces.