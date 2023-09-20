YYC among top "most satisfying" airports in North America

A new study was just released highlighting the most satisfying airports in North America, and YYC made the list!

Calgary took 10th place in the “Large Airports” category, making it the highest-placed Canadian airport on the list and sitting above Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.

The study considered six factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

It also found that despite a year of record-breaking passenger numbers, crowded terminals and baggage delays, overall customer satisfaction in North American airports increased this year. This is a big win for airports, considering there is a direct link between customer satisfaction and spending.

“It has not been an easy year for North American airports, but major capital improvements they’ve made over the last several years and new investments in getting food, beverage and retail operations back up and running at full capacity have helped them manage the crush of passengers,” says Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power.

“While airports are doing a good job coping with the current issues, there is still more they could do to improve passenger experience while also improving their own bottom lines. Happy passengers spend a lot more money at the airport, so ongoing efforts to spread passenger volumes throughout the day and deliver superior service at all customer touchpoints will be critical.”

The study also found that 60% of travellers say they experienced severe or moderate crowding within terminals, a trend researchers expect to see continue for the foreseeable future.

So, if you have a trip planned, don’t worry too much about the flight– unless you’re not a fan of crowds!