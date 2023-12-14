WestJet is making it easier for Calgarians to have a Seoul summer next year.

In May 2024, the airline will be flying directly from YYC International Airport to Incheon International Airport in the South Korean capital.

Return flights will be available three times a week on WestJet’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

As of now, the first Calgary to Seoul flight for this schedule will be on May 17, 2024, at 5:55 pm, with the return flight a day later on May 18 at 8:45 pm.

“WestJet service between Seoul and Calgary will increase connectivity between Western Canada and Asia generating unique business and cargo opportunities,” John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

“We saw tremendous success with the launch of service to Asia last summer and anticipate our entry into Seoul will be warmly welcomed by Canadians.”

WestJet said it anticipates flights to be available for booking in early 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Calgary-based airline is also inviting Canadians to win a roundtrip flight to Seoul and be notified when flights are made available for sale.

WestJet has also introduced enhanced connectivity between Calgary and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport this summer, with frequency expanding to daily service.