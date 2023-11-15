NewsTravel Deals

Time saver: Direct flights from Calgary to Iceland are starting next summer

Laine Mitchell
Nov 15 2023, 4:44 pm
Time saver: Direct flights from Calgary to Iceland are starting next summer
Krissanapong Wongsawarng/Shutterstock

If you are itching to take a trip to Iceland, next summer is the time to go with new direct flights being offered from Calgary through WestJet.

“We’re excited to announce service from Calgary to Reykjavik, Iceland, starting summer 2024,” WestJet said on its website.

The route will start picking up passengers on May 15 and will run until September 2.

Iceland is known worldwide for its nature and beauty, with the chance to see the northern lights and whales, relax in the Blue Lagoon Spa, see Dettifoss Waterfall, or go glacier hiking and ice caving. It’s definitely perfect for the outdoor enthusiast in your life!

 

One-way prices for the flights start at $490 in May and June 2024, before jumping up to $540 in July, August and early September.

You can check out the flight options from Calgary to Iceland on WestJet’s website.

Safe travels!

