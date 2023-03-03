You can stay in a yurt at this Airbnb south of Calgary

If you are looking for a unique, romantic getaway or a fun trip for the family, there is a yurt south of Calgary that would be perfect.

Shanti Yurt in Bragg Creek is set up to provide an unforgettable experience all year round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @braggcreek.glamping

It is the perfect place to go relax with the forest views in Wintergreen Bragg Creek, and you can enjoy nearby hiking trails, golf, horseback riding, and the stunning Elbow Falls.

The yurt is 20 feet in diameter and has an open-space layout with a skylight dome perfect for stargazing. This glamping experience comes with a super comfy log queen bed, a private hot tub, and a log sofa bed that converts into a queen bed, along with a coffee machine, BBQ area, and a gorgeous patio dining area for summer cookouts.

It also comes with an indoor wood stove for heat and cooking. Triple-insulated walls will keep you warm during the winter months. If you aren’t looking for an outdoor cooking experience, they do have a full kitchen area.