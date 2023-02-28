A lodge south of Calgary is giving people a chance to take a trip into the past for a unique stay and experience.

Willow Hill Lodge is about an hour south of Calgary and has a couple of experiences that jump off the page when you go to its website looking for a stay.

The first is the “ Nellie The Sheep Wagon, ” which accommodates two in one double bed along with a retractable table, built-in bench seating, and storage area.

There is also an incredible mountain view to wake up to every morning.

The other is the “ Clementine, ” which sleeps three in a 1940 grain truck. There is one double bed and one twin bed in the mini loft. You also have access to a BBQ for cooking.

A separate washroom trailer that is shared with other guests gives you running water, a shower, and an RV-style flush toilet.

There is a community bonfire pit area and outdoor seating available. A Willow Hill Lodge Continental Hot Breakfast is also included in your stay.

Cathy Lipe from the Willow Hill Lodge says they are going for a true Wild West experience.

“Our guests receive a unique and truly unforgettable experience when they come to spend a night under the stars,” she explains. “During the day, they can wander the trails and explore our 67-acre property with stellar mountain views. They can enjoy a true west experience and cook over an open fire, or choose to use our BBQ. Then as the sun sets over the mountains, they can gather back around the fire and roast marshmallows and take in the breathtaking views. They’ll watch the sky transform into a canvas of vibrant colors and then fade into a sea of twinkling stars.”

There are also elevated experiences available like helicopter tours. Of course, your pets are more than welcome at the lodge.

If this form of glamping isn’t for you, they also have a private luxury suite available.