This giant Airbnb in Calgary gives you over 11,000 sq ft of luxury (PHOTOS)

If you are looking to live like a rich person for a little bit, there is a massive Airbnb in Calgary that is perfect for you.

Every inch of this 11,700-square-foot marvel will light up your social media. And the jaw-dropping starts right as you walk in the door with the two grand staircases.

Take in the 22-foot palatial, luxurious barrel ceilings and elegant chandeliers along with giant murals of France and the Mediterranean, as well as a number of balconies to hang out on.

This gem of an Airbnb in Calgary has custom-designed woodwork, with floor-to-ceiling windows for tons of natural light.

For indoor entertainment, there is a state-of-the-art theatre room with a massive sound system. Plus, there is a games room with a pool table, foosball table, table hockey, pop-a-shot basketball game, and a PS4 upon request.

Treat yourself to the 16-foot deluxe spa with jets, music, and built-in swim spa lighting.

You can get all dressed up and prepare yourself a cocktail in the wet bar for a classy night. There is even a personal chef service available upon request for around $160 per person.

For those getaways where you can relax outdoors, there is a private backyard with a large trampoline, a fire pit, and a BBQ that backs into a ravine.