CuratedTravel

This giant Airbnb in Calgary gives you over 11,000 sq ft of luxury (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Dec 2 2022, 11:30 pm
This giant Airbnb in Calgary gives you over 11,000 sq ft of luxury (PHOTOS)
Airbnb

If you are looking to live like a rich person for a little bit, there is a massive Airbnb in Calgary that is perfect for you.

Every inch of this 11,700-square-foot marvel will light up your social media. And the jaw-dropping starts right as you walk in the door with the two grand staircases.

Take in the 22-foot palatial, luxurious barrel ceilings and elegant chandeliers along with giant murals of France and the Mediterranean, as well as a number of balconies to hang out on. 

Airbnb calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

This gem of an Airbnb in Calgary has custom-designed woodwork, with floor-to-ceiling windows for tons of natural light.

For indoor entertainment, there is a state-of-the-art theatre room with a massive sound system. Plus, there is a games room with a pool table, foosball table, table hockey, pop-a-shot basketball game, and a PS4 upon request.

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Treat yourself to the 16-foot deluxe spa with jets, music, and built-in swim spa lighting.

You can get all dressed up and prepare yourself a cocktail in the wet bar for a classy night. There is even a personal chef service available upon request for around $160 per person.

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

For those getaways where you can relax outdoors, there is a private backyard with a large trampoline, a fire pit, and a BBQ that backs into a ravine.

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

If staying in this giant place inspires you to work on your fitness, you can check out the private gym with weights, a treadmill, and an elliptical machine.

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

Airbnb Calgary

Airbnb

And lastly, when it is time to really relax, you can do so in the spa bathtub, full granite shower, walk-in closet, and king-size bed.

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Curated
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.