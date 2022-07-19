Yakima Social Kitchen & Bar is a swanky restaurant and one of the best spots located inside the Calgary International Airport.

Located outside security for all to enjoy, on the Departures Level near Door 13, this Aboriginal & Asian-inspired restaurant is a destination spot, whether you’ve planned for take-off or not.

You can find Yakima inside the Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, serving a menu with locally inspired ingredients influenced by Aboriginal, Asian, and North American cuisine.

These cultures also influence the handcrafted beverage program, which has a specific focus on bourbon.

Dished recently visited the destination restaurant, and it was definitely worth the trip to the airport.

The menu at Yakima is massive with global and local inspiration found in every dish.

Shareable plates include Asian-inspired chicken lettuce wraps, Alberta brisket sliders, and even a charcuterie plate that comes with “Valbella” venison salami, bunderfleish, coppa, chimney sticks, “Sylvan Star Grizzly” aged gouda, smoked applewood cheddar cheese, house-made pickles and grainy mustard, all with a warm baguette on the side.

There are six salads on the menu, six handheld sandwiches, five different desserts, and a solid kid’s menu that makes it ideal for the entire family.

There are even three pizzas to round out the already robust menu: margherita, meat lovers, and a house-smoked chicken topped with onions, jalapeño, wild BC mushrooms, and drizzled with a “Bridgeland Distillery” BBQ bourbon sauce. The cheese used includes mozzarella, and also Canadian favourite cheese curds.

Several different cuts of steak entrees, fish, pasta, and vegetarian dishes make up the mains here. We tried mini-pulled pork and elk sandwiches that were an amazing feature special for the night.

The drinks menu offers a great wine selection, local craft beer options, a fantastic bourbon program, and more than 10 different cocktails to try, like the Wild Rose, shaken with Eau Claire Parlour Gin, wild berry, infused secret barrel rum, passionfruit tea, and lemon juice.

Next time you are departing or arriving, go early or stay later and check this spot out for yourself.

Yakima Social Kitchen & Bar

Address: 2008 Airport Road NE, Calgary

Instagram