The Brewer’s Apprentice, Calgary’s largest growler shop and place to buy all things craft beer, has just launched a new concept.

It’s now also home to the Craft Beer Café.

The craft beer retail store, with locations in Marda Loop and East Village, is now offering table and patio service for customers. This is an exciting new concept that beer enthusiasts are sure to love.

Customers can now enjoy freshly poured craft beer from the rotating taps at a table inside or outside. With 36 taps in Marda Loop and 48 in East Village, there are tons of options.

This is a cafe concept after all, and there is now a great selection of charcuterie boards, paninis, and snacks designed for beer pairing. Ciders, wines, cocktails, seltzers, and sodas are also found on the drink menu here.

To celebrate this exciting new concept, The Brewer’s Apprentice is having a party on July 21 from 2 pm to 9 pm at its Marda Loop location. Drinks, eats, and a fun “Flip a Coin to Win your Panini” heads or tails game will all be a part of the fun.

Head down to the party, or either location from now on, and enjoy this new concept for food perfect for sharing while enjoying a great selection of craft beers.

The Brewer’s Apprentice

Address: Marda Loop – 2232 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: East Village – 448 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram