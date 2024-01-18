5 unique winter sports you have to try in and around Calgary

With all the fresh snow outside and temperatures starting to jump, your mind might be turning to all the ways you could be enjoying the outdoors!

We often think of popular activities like winter hikes and cross-country skiing (and we love those too), but have you ever heard of skijoring?!?

If you’re looking to spice up your winter routine, you’ll definitely want to check out one of these awesome and unique sports below.

Ice biking

What: You might not recognize them right away but these quirky contraptions are ice bikes! You can peddle while sitting and enjoy the view of the park from your bike. It’s a great all-ages activity and a good excuse to visit Bowness Park during the winter months.

When: Park hours are from 5 am to 11 pm. The rental shop is open Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bowness Park — 8900 48th Avenue NW

Price: $12 for half an hour and $20 for one hour, to learn more and book click here.

Skijoring

What: In case you didn’t know, skijoring is what it means to ski while being pulled by a horse, a dog, another animal, or a motor vehicle. Here is a great resource to learn all about skijoring and how to get your pooch ready for the trek. There are also professional guides to take you on skijoring tours in Kananaskis, you can learn more here and here.

If you find the sport intriguing but are not quite sure if you want to try it for yourself, you can witness it this weekend during Banff Snow Days.

Where: Various locations both in and around Calgary

Price: If you don’t have skis, you can rent them for cheap at the University of Calgary. There are also dog-friendly rentals at SkiBig3 Adventure Hub.

Tubing at Winsport

What: If skating isn’t your thing, but you’re still brave enough to head outdoors this week, you can always try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18 and can be booked online here

Heli-skiing or heli-hiking

What: If you’re into extreme sports and regular skiing or hiking doesn’t quite cut it for you, you’ll definitely want to try out these unique helicopter excursions out of Banff. CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures will take you to some of the most incredible peaks in the Rockies, so you can enjoy seamlessly gliding down the mountainside.

When: Various times

Where: CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Price: Prices vary by excursion, you can learn more about what’s on offer here

Curling at St-Patrick’s Island

What: Curling isn’t entirely unique on its own but curling on St-Patrick’s Island is! Chinook Blast is bringing the activity to the centre of Calgary this month and next and people can try it for free. It’s a great opportunity to test out the iconic Canadian sport (especially if you’re a newbie). You can learn more about it here.

When: January 26 to February 24

Where: Confluence Plaza, St. Patrick’s Island Park — 1300 12th Street NE

Price: FREE