An iconic Alberta town was just named one of the world's "best places to visit"

An iconic Alberta mountain town was just named a top place to visit around the globe in 2023-2024 by an American media and publishing company.

U. News & World Report released its list of 30 World’s Best Places to Visit for 2023-2024 and Banff placed right in the middle. The list was created through a combination of “expert opinions, reader votes and current trends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

Coming in at #15, Banff placed behind other hot spots around the globe including Paris, which took the top spot, Glacier National Park in the US, which came in at #3, and the Swiss Alps.

It also knocked out some pretty impressive contenders, including the Great Barrier Reef, New York City, and Santorini.

“If you’re itching to experience the lifestyle of a Swiss skiing village, but don’t want to fork over the cash for a trans-Atlantic flight, consider Banff,” reads the article.

It also added the town is a great spot for “intrepid explorers who prefer to end the day in a nice hotel rather than roughing it at the campgrounds.”

Some of the recommended adventures on the list include skiing at Mount Norquay, checking out the Hoodoos, hiking Stoney Squaw Mountain and biking along Healy Creek.

What do you think? Would you place Banff among the world’s top places to visit? Let us know in the comments!