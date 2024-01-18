8 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 19 to 21

It’s a great weekend to get outside and take advantage of the fresh snowfall in Calgary.

From fun winter sports to some pretty neat breakfast buffets, here are the top things to do around the city this weekend.

Safari Sunday Brunch

What: Starting this weekend, the Wilder Institute + Calgary Zoo is bringing back its Safari brunches at the heart of Destination Africa.

‘You can enjoy both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes, and much more,” reads the event listing.

When: January 21 to March 24

Where: Calgary Zoo – Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute -– 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets range from $33.95 to $53.95 and can be purchased online here

Try an art class at Kensington Art Supply

What: Kensington Art Supply has regular art classes throughout the week and into the weekend. This weekend you can try five-minute collages and “large and loose” painting.

When: Various times

Where: 6999 11th Street SE #120

Price: Tickets range from $75 to $125 this weekend and can be purchased online here.

Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary

What: With the chilly temperatures this week, nothing sounds quite as nice as a hot pool or sauna to melt into! There are so many great spots around the city, we rounded up some of the most popular ones worth checking out here.

Prairie Winter Breakfast Buffet

What: Heritage Park is hosting a Prairie Winter Breakfast Buffet with an incredible menu to select from. Enjoy the hot breakfast at the Wainwright Hotel and then enjoy a visit to the rest of the grounds.

When: January 21 from 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $33 for ages 12+ and $16.95 for ages 3-11 and can be purchased online here.

Rent ice bikes at Bowness Park

What: If you’re looking for a fun new winter activity, why not give ice biking a try? These unique contraptions let you peddle while sitting and enjoying the view of the park from your bike!

When: Park hours are from 5 am to 11 pm. The rental shop is open Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bowness Park — 8900 48th Avenue NW

Price: $12 for half an hour and $20 for one hour, to learn more and book click here.

Broadway Across Canada: Mean Girls

What: This week, we wear pink! Broadway Across Canada has made its way to Calgary with the classic musical from Tina Fey. Promising to be “ferociously funny” and “so fetch,” this is a great way to perk yourself up this week with a hilarious throwback. We checked it out for ourselves, if you want an inside peek into what to expect.

When: January 16 to 20

Where: Southern Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: Tickets start at around $92 and can be purchased online here

Go skating

What: Now that the cold has set in, there are so many places around Calgary where you can get your skate on. From probably the most popular spot in the city — Olympic Plaza — to Bowness Park, it’s a great way to get outside and have fun in the colder months.

When: Various times

Where: Multiple rinks around Calgary, you can view them on a map here

Price: FREE

Banff Gondola/Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here