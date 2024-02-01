FreshCo opens a new grocery store in Okotoks

FreshCo has just opened its first location in Okotoks.

The brand-new grocery store officially opened its doors on January 25, promising quality fresh food at lower prices. The goods that can be found in its aisles include fresh produce, meats, bakery items, and more.

FreshCo’s Okotoks location is located at 610 Big Rock Lane, and it is open daily from 8 am to 10 pm.

FreshCo brand is owned by Sobey’s and is touted as a discount food retailer. Sobey’s also owns grocery store chains IGA and Safeway.

The site on Big Rock Lane previously housed Safeway, which vacated in 2023. It has since moved into a new Okotoks location at D’Arcy Crossing.

FreshCo operates over 125 stores across Canada.

