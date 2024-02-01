FoodFood NewsGrocery

FreshCo opens a new grocery store in Okotoks

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Feb 1 2024, 9:41 pm
FreshCo opens a new grocery store in Okotoks

FreshCo has just opened its first location in Okotoks.

The brand-new grocery store officially opened its doors on January 25, promising quality fresh food at lower prices. The goods that can be found in its aisles include fresh produce, meats, bakery items, and more.

FreshCo’s Okotoks location is located at 610 Big Rock Lane, and it is open daily from 8 am to 10 pm.

FreshCo brand is owned by Sobey’s and is touted as a discount food retailer. Sobey’s also owns grocery store chains IGA and Safeway.

The site on Big Rock Lane previously housed Safeway, which vacated in 2023. It has since moved into a new Okotoks location at D’Arcy Crossing.

FreshCo operates over 125 stores across Canada.

FreshCo Okotoks

Address: 610 Big Rock Lane, Okotoks

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Grocery
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop