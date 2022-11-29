An indoor Christmas light display is adding some "Sparkle" to Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A must-see Christmas light display is coming to Calgary as Telus Spark gets festive with Sparkle Sparkle opening this week.

The science centre turns festive at 5 pm all December with holiday surprises for everyone.

You can enjoy the Goodnight Moon immersive digital experience that turns the great green room into a 3,000-square-foot interactive playground for everyone. There is also an illuminated, enchanted winter forest, snowy ice cave and candy cane lane to experience.

The infinity dome offers an out-of-this-world twist on a holiday classic with The Alien Who Stole Christmas.

Of course, the big guy will be there as well. You can get your picture taken with Santa in the Earth and Sky ice caves and have fun with the elves.

There will be refreshments as well, with some awesome options available in the Spark eatery like honey ham, creamy mashed potatoes and a spinach mandarin salad made in-house. You can check out the sugar shack to satisfy that sweet tooth and follow it up with a festive peppermint drink or specialty cocktails for those over 18.

And what would a holiday getaway be without a chance to get some items off your shopping list? You can get gifts for the science fans in your life at the Spark Store.

There will also be holiday carollers and fun nutcracker characters on stilts roaming around adding to the festive fun.

The whole science centre has been given a holiday twist for the month making it a bucket list gem for Christmas light lovers in Calgary this season.

The science centre is open all day with regular programming before starting the holiday activations at 5:00 pm.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)