Whiskey Rose unveils more acts for its "First Rodeo" Stampede Tent

Whiskey Rose is kicking off its “First Rodeo” with an awesome concert series lineup at its Stampede Tent. And it just got better as we found out who will be the opening acts for these great shows!

When: Sunday, July 10

Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm

Alberta’s Chris Brien opens for Jojo Mason

When: Monday, July 11

Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm

Mariya Stokes and Michela Sheedy open Madeline Merlo

When: Tuesday, July 12

Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm

Brandon Lorenzo kick things off for Tim and the Glory Boys

When: Wednesday, July 13

Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm

The Nashville-inspired saloon opened its doors back in December and is looking to make a splash for its first Calgary Stampede.

It’s kicking off the party a little early with a big Canada Day event in the tent with even more live music.