Whiskey Rose unveils more acts for its "First Rodeo" Stampede Tent
Jun 17 2022, 7:23 pm
Whiskey Rose is kicking off its “First Rodeo” with an awesome concert series lineup at its Stampede Tent. And it just got better as we found out who will be the opening acts for these great shows!
Dan Davidson with Wildr Opening!
When: Sunday, July 10
Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm
Alberta’s Chris Brien opens for Jojo Mason
When: Monday, July 11
Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm
Mariya Stokes and Michela Sheedy open Madeline Merlo
When: Tuesday, July 12
Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm
Brandon Lorenzo kick things off for Tim and the Glory Boys
When: Wednesday, July 13
Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm
The Nashville-inspired saloon opened its doors back in December and is looking to make a splash for its first Calgary Stampede.
It’s kicking off the party a little early with a big Canada Day event in the tent with even more live music.
