We don’t know a single Calgarian who doesn’t love patio season, and Whiskey Rose is here to help.

Patio season signifies the time we come crawling out of our caves after a long winter’s hibernation, lured out by that sweet taste of happy hour specials, live music, umbrellas, and guaranteed good times.

That’s why our favourite honky-tonk bar, the Whiskey Rose Saloon, has such exciting news for Calgary.

It will be revamping the previous Cibo patio from the Days of Olde, and creating something pretty epic — just in time for summer!

This patio will be a permanent addition to the business. It’ll definitely be a great summer match with the upcoming Stampede Tent that will also be in full swing in July.

Whiskey Rose will be chopping down the current patio fence line, so you’ll be able to see out onto the bustling 17th Avenue.

It will be nothing but cool, chilled-out vibes as you bask in the sunlight and listen to live music. There are got $25 buckets of beer and $5 shots of Jameson’s to get those tipsy feels well on their way.

We can already picture that sun-kissed skin feeling while the condensation of our Sarsaparilla Sour drips in our hands. Top it off with their Texas Dirty Fries or Catfish and Chips, and honey, you’re golden. It’s the perfect day.

Roll in on a Sunday for the mother of all messes. There will be a weekly tailgate party that will just be absolutely exceptional on the new patio. It’s coming in hot with boozy red neck mimosas, $5 tailgate burgers, $4 highballs, and $4 Lone Star beer.

There’s even a rumour that this could be a double-decker patio in the works? We’ll have to wait and see.

The patio will seat 100 patrons in addition to the 470+ indoor capacity.

The revamped patio is set to open in April and we can’t wait to check it out! See you there, Calgary.

Whiskey Rose Saloon

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram