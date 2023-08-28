Weird, wild, and wonderful: 13 unusual date spots in rural Alberta

If you’re looking for a way to impress your date and you don’t think a typical dinner or drinks will do, why not check out one of these super weird (but kind of awesome) spots in rural Alberta?

There’s a little something for everyone, including trekkies and horror nerds but mostly anyone who can appreciate something totally weird and unexpected. So fill up your gas tanks and choose your next adventure date!

UFO Landing Pad

What: If your partner knows everything there is to know about aliens and Area 51 is on their bucket list, impress them by taking them to this close second… the world’s first UFO landing pad, found right in northern Alberta!

When: 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and closed on Monday

Where: 4844-5012 53rd Street, St. Paul, Alberta

Price: FREE

Bear statue at the centre of Alberta

What: If you don’t mind getting a little sweaty with your date, this hike near Swan Hills, Alberta, is the perfect quirky date idea. You’ll know you’ve completed your journey to the centre of the province when you find the grizzly bear statue. For more information on how to find the trail and other important details to keep in mind, check out this blog.

Where: Near Trapper Leas Recreation Area, 30 kilometres south of Swan Hills on Highway 33. For more information on directions, click here.

World’s Largest Perogy

What: Check out the World’s Largest Perogy at the perogy capital of the world. The statue standing today is the second version of the statue. People weren’t sure what the original statue was supposed to be, so a fork was added later on. Turn this adventure into the perfect date by stopping by the nearby “Perogy on a Fork Cafe” at 5208 Railway Avenue, Glendon.

Where: Glendon, Alberta

World Famous Gopher Hole Museum

What: The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum is about as weird and wonderful as it gets. Check out all the different themed displays posed by townspeople and appreciate the delightfully odd artistry.

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm daily

Where: 208 1st Street S, Torrington, Alberta

Price: Pay by donation, but you’ll want to make sure you have cash on you because that’s the only way to pay for admission.

Donalda Lamp Museum

What: Check out over 1,100 lamps dating as far back as the 1600s into the 1960s.

When: Monday, Thursday and Friday, 10 am to 5 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 pm

Where: 5001 Main Street, Donalda, Alberta

Price: $5 per person

Banff Merman

What: This picturesque mountain town is the perfect spot for any date, but if you’re looking to make it a little weird, don’t miss the Banff Merman. If you or your date are a fan of Victorian curiosities, you won’t want to miss the Banff Park Museum either.

When: 10 am to 6 pm daily

Where: 101 Cave Avenue, Banff, Alberta

Price: FREE

The whole town of Vulcan, Alberta

What: Vulcan shares its name with the homeworld of the Star Trek character, Spock, and the whole town has embraced this detail as a major part of its identity. If your date is a Trekkie, there’s no better way to impress them than a day trip to Vulcan!

Check out the giant Starship Enterprise Statue, the Trek Station or the Spock bust.

When: The Trek Station is open from 9:30 am to 5 pm daily from May to September

Where: 105 Centre Street, Vulcan, Alberta

Price: FREE

Patricia Hotel and Waterhole Tavern

What: The Patricia Hotel and Tavern is a quirky little spot to grab some food. This place stands out because of its decor full of plains memorabilia and the way your food is prepared… by you! The steaks are cooked by the guests in the famous steak pit!

When: You can contact the Tavern at (403) 378-4647 to make sure they are open for your planned trip!

Where: 208 Centre Street, Patricia, Alberta

Museum of Fear and Wonder

What: The Museum of Fear and Wonder is a great spot for horror enthusiasts and people interested in diving deep into the human experience. It is a private museum that embraces the “dying tradition of the rural museum” and features a collection “comprised of emotionally complicated artifacts that speak directly to themes of human experience, identity and myth-making.”

It is already a super popular spot and is currently sold out for bookings because of high demand, but they will be expanding in September, watch their website here for announcements.

When: Contact the museum here for appointment requests

Where: Bergen, Alberta

Price: FREE

Curbside Museum

What: This is the perfect excuse to take your date on a nice walk through Canmore and show off your knowledge of the quirky side of the city by bringing them by the Curbside Museum. It’s a small exhibition space tucked into the side of a fence with new exhibits rotated every 10-12 weeks.

When: Open 24 hours!

Where: Railway Avenue at Pinewood Crescent, Canmore, Alberta

Price: FREE

Valley Doll Museum and Gifts

What: A mix of cute and creepy, this spot will no doubt surprise your date. The dolls featured in the museum are made of wax, felt, coal, porcelain, bisque, cloth, or even one with a tin head. Watch out for the three-headed doll!

When: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 84 3rd Avenue W, Drumheller, Alberta

Price: $5.50 per person

World’s Largest Fishing Lure

What: Lacombe is home to the World’s Largest Fishing Lure! This is an international attraction, having made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. Lacombe is also a cute, Edwardian-style town that will no doubt charm your date.

Where: Len Thompson Drive, Lacombe, Alberta

Etzikom Windmill Museum

What: A great spot for a cute picture or to learn all about the history of wind power. The Etzikom Windmill Museum is a local favourite!

When: Daily 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 24 kilometres east of Foremost, Alberta

Price: $5 entry