This museum near Calgary is dedicated entirely to gophers

There are plenty of museums around the world that pay tribute to some weird things, but this one might just take the cake.

The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum is located in Torrington, Alberta, and it’s under an hour and a half’s drive from Calgary, making it the perfect spot for a unique day trip.

The museum features taxidermied gophers, dressed up in themed costumes and accessories, and posed in front of corresponding backdrops.

It sounds a bit morbid, but you’re going to want to check this place out. The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum has been displaying these creatures since 1996, and they’re celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, so there’s a reason they’ve been open so long.

From gophers hunting ducks and playing hockey to an adorable ’50s rodent couple, there are lots and lots of scenes to take in at this attraction. You’ll find gophers on camping trips, gophers dressed as clowns, gophers in church, and farmer gophers, among others.

Each scene is neatly crafted inside boxes with clear windows for viewing, allowing for a perfect peek inside the lives of these tiny creatures.

The World Famous Gopher Hole Museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, and admission is by donation, creating an affordable outing and making these adorably posed rodents accessible to everyone.

Whether you’re looking for your next Alberta staycation day-trip spot, or searching for some fresh content for the ‘gram, the World Famous Gopher Hole Museum is worth a visit. We’ll leave it up to you to decide whether it’s cute or creepy (or a bit of both).

World Famous Gopher Hole Museum

Address: 208 1st Street SW, Torrington, Alberta

Phone: 403-631-2133

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Cost: Admission by donation

