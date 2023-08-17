7 super cute date ideas to try in Calgary this fall

The leaves are slowly changing colour, and as the cozy weather sets in, you’ll be looking for all the cute date ideas to enjoy with your significant other (or bestie) in Calgary this fall!

We’ve got a list of some of the best ways you can spend those fall days and nights.

Grab a glass of wine at Le Comptoir by Francois

What: Le Comptoir by Francois has one of the cutest patios in Calgary. Cozy up with your favourite person on one of their many comfy chairs with the soft blankets they have to offer and enjoy the incredible French baking. They have a great drink menu with a wide selection of wines as well as quiches and pastries.

When: 8:30 am to 8 pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday and closed on Monday

Where: 1928 34th Avenue SW

Price: Food ranges in price, you can splurge on a bottle of wine or grab a sweet treat for under $10

Get delicious pie at the Saskatoon Farm

What: The Saskatoon Farm is the cutest date spot, especially during the fall. The quaint shopping area is a favourite spot to grab food at their restaurant or to bring home with you.

When: The Saskatoon Farm is open year-round, but the annual fall festival happens in mid-September

Where: 80181 338 Avenue E #20, Foothills County

Price: A Saskatoon berry pie costs $7.50, but you can view the full menu here

Get a fancy latte and go for a fall walk

What: There are so many places to go for walks in Calgary, especially with so many parks to choose from. If you’d like a glimpse of the larches inside of the city, you’ll definitely want to visit North Glenmore Park starting in September, when the colours will be fully vibrant!

When: Starting in mid-September

Where: North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trail SW, Calgary

Pumpkins After Dark

What: Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary this fall, and all the glowing lanterns are the perfect backdrop for a romantic date.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 and can be purchased here

Apple Festival at Granary Road

What: Granary Road has the best fall festivals, and one to look forward to is the Apple Festival! Sip on hot apple cider or go bobbing for apples! There’s also a great Farmer’s Market to enjoy.

When: September 24 and 25

Where: 226066 112th Street W

Price: You can enjoy the Apple Festival with the regular price of admission, but you can register for special events like a pie-eating contest here.

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Starting September 15, Fall Days is returning to the Calgary Farmyard! Try a nighttime corn maze with flashlights provided, or take in the Harvest Lights.

When: September 15 to October 29

Where: 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 and can be purchased online here

Beakerhead

What: Beakerhead is a magical night with so much to enjoy and learn! You’ll be able to try out totally new things with your special person. It’s both a treat for the eyes and the mind and will give you both so much to talk about.

When: September 14 to 17

Where: 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: Details for tickets will be coming soon; watch for them here