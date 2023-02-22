11 weird and wonderful attractions to see in and around Edmonton

Alberta is home to some of the most stunning landscapes on earth, from the Rocky Mountains in the west to the otherworldly Red Rock Coulee in the south to the Badlands in the east. Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city.

Here are 11 places you must check out within a 2.5-hour drive from Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CookingUndertheStars (@cookingunderthestars)

This massive Kielbasa sausage is 42 feet tall, weighs 12,000 pounds and is acclaimed to be the world’s largest sausage. The statue is a tribute to Stawnichy’s Meat Processing, a family-run sausage factory, and is the town of Mundare’s claim to fame. So whether you’re stopping by on the way out of town or looking for a short trip out of Edmonton, this is a memorable sight to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DreamMakers by Carol and Jet (@carolbenitez0120)

The world’s first UFO landing pad was built in St. Paul, Alberta, in 1967 as part of Canada’s centennial celebrations. The 160-ton landing pad features a map of Canada made of stones from each province and a time capsule that will be opened in 2067 on Canada’s bicentennial. This isn’t the only space-themed attraction in the province; the town of Vulcan down South has become a destination for Star Trek enthusiasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Mishal (@shutterpuff)

Although some still have strong feelings about it, Edmonton’s Talus Dome is a piece of public art worth checking out. Whether you love or hate it, it has undoubtedly become a part of Edmonton’s landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Nguyen (@itsphotastic)

One of Alberta’s best-known landmarks is the enormous Ukrainian easter egg (pysanka), which is only one hour’s drive from Edmonton. It took over 12,000 hours to complete and measures 5,000 lbs, 31 feet tall, and 18 feet wide. It is a must-see for anyone in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina (@sailorcalypso)

If you hadn’t already noticed, there is a strong Ukrainian theme at many tourist destinations east of Edmonton. It is not surprising that the largest perogy in the world can be found in Glendon because the entire region has a long and rich history of Ukrainian immigration that dates back to the late 1800s.

Considered a landmark in Edmonton, this massive cowboy boot was built in 1989. It’s four storeys tall and lights up at night with neon lights all over the boot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Jokic (@danjokic)

With a population of just 219, there are five times as many lamps as people in the town of Dondala. This small town not only has the largest oil lamp in the world, but it also has a lamp museum with over 1,100 lamps, many of which date back to the 1600s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Hole Museum (@worldfamousgophers)

Just over two hours south of Edmonton is this strange little museum in Torrington, which has more than earned the right to call itself “world-famous.” You can view their whimsical displays of taxidermied gophers going about their daily lives for only a toonie.

You might also like: Wild Canadian "super pigs" with razor-sharp tusks are threatening the US

Super Bowl party leads to a jackpot score for Canadian lottery winner

A "The Last of Us" star just revealed what he took home with him from Canada (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by booria (@booriaa)

A slice of the Badlands right in our backyard. Forget the three-hour drive to Drumheller! This distinctive ecosystem is the result of sediment transported through the area over millions of years by the Sturgeon River. Largely unaltered, it is home to hundreds of unique native plant species you won’t find anywhere else in the area, including the brittle prickly pear cactus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Where We Are From • Edmonton (@wherewearefrom)

This is a neat little display to check out while you’re downtown. You can learn about Edmonton’s past and take some fascinating nighttime photos thanks to this collection of vintage neon signs.

This massive dragonfly welcomes you as you enter the hamlet of Wabamun, popular for its beach along Wabamun Lake in the summer months. The dragonfly is 30 feet long, and its wings are about the same length. Thank goodness this thing can’t take flight — that would be terrifying! Along with the huge bee in Falher, this is one of the buggiest roadside attractions in Alberta.