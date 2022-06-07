9 unique places you won't believe are in and around Calgary

Calgary and the surrounding area are full of one-of-a-kind attractions, places to visit, and things to do.

Whether you’re looking for a new place to explore in the city, planning a day trip, or want to impress your date or a visiting family member with a cool spot, you’re sure to find something on our list.

Ranging from an astrophysical observatory to a cat cafe, ghost towns to a windmill at a donut shop, and much more, our city has plenty to offer, so get ready to check out somewhere new this year.

Here are nine unique places you can visit in and around Calgary.

Did you know there’s an observatory where you can stargaze just outside of the city? Rothney Astrophysical Observatory is operated by the University of Calgary and is open to the public for special events, including Space Nights, Sky Events such as the lunar eclipse, and more.

Location: 210 Avenue W, Highway 22 South, Alberta

Halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, you’ll find the iconic Donut Mill. With delicious donuts, hot and cold beverages, and other drool-worthy eats, this Red Deer spot is made extra special by the fact that it’s located inside of a windmill.

Location: 123 Leva Avenue, Red Deer

Aspen Crossing is located just south of Calgary and is perfect for anyone who loves trains – or who’s just looking for a unique new place to check out. The venue offers train excursions (including a Polar Express-inspired ride at Christmas time and escape rooms), camping, dining options, and an annual music festival. You can even stay overnight inside of a caboose!

Location: Alberta Highway 24, Mossleigh, Alberta

Sitting alone in the Badlands is the Little Church, a landmark in the Drumheller Valley. Making for an epic photo spot, road trip stop, or even a place to host a wedding or special event, the Little Church is free to enter and always open to the public.

Location: Murray Hill Road, Drumheller

Studio Bell, home of Canada’s National Music Centre

The history of Canada’s incredible musicians and music industry can be found right here in Calgary. Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, features interactive exhibits, memorabilia from famous artists, educational displays, and more. Plus, the building itself, designed to be reminiscent of musical instruments, is absolutely stunning, both inside and out.

Location: 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Ready for a spooky road trip? The province is home to a number of ghost towns and abandoned places, many of them easily within driving distance from Calgary. Pack your camera, fill up the tank, and bring your bravest friend along to explore these eerie and ethereal spots.

Location: Throughout Alberta

Whether your landlord doesn’t allow cats, your family member is allergic, or you’re just not ready to commit to a pet, Calgary’s Regal Cat Cafe is the place for you. Grab a coffee and a cute pastry, and enjoy some quality time petting and playing with the cafe’s kitties.

Location: 303 10th Street NW, Calgary

This duelling piano bar is always a lively, rowdy time. Request songs, be entertained by comedic piano players, enjoy a Party Pail drink, and maybe even get up and stand on your chair while you scream-sing along to the music.

Location: 1002 37th Street SW, Calgary

Adrenaline junkies, this one’s for you! Skyline Luge allows riders to navigate more than 50 twists and turns over 1,800 metres as they fly down a continuous downhill trajectory. Plus, it’s located at Canada Olympic Park, so you can see the site where many of the sporting events were held during the 1988 Olympic Winter Games and check out one of the many other onsite activities while you’re there.

Location: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary