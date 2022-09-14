Weegar hopes to sign extension with Flames soon

MacKenzie Weegar hopes to sign a contract extension with the Calgary Flames, the recently acquired defenceman said Wednesday.

Weegar was brought to the Flames alongside Jonathan Huberdeau, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk in a summer blockbuster swap with the Florida Panthers in July.

“We’re trying to get something done and hopefully we’ll get something done soon,” he said, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Weegar has one season remaining on a three-year, $9.75 million contract signed with the Panthers on November 6, 2020. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign without an extension.

The 28-year-old blossomed into a top-pairing blueliner last season, registering 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) in 80 games with Florida last season. He was second on the team behind Aaron Ekblad in time-on-ice, averaging 23:22 per game.

He has 27 goals, 94 assists and a plus-minus of +78 in 306 games.

“I’m open to sign a long-term deal,” Weegar said shortly after being acquired in July. “It’s been quick and it’s been short so far, but the city and the team, there’s no reason not to be open about it. I’m looking forward to my agent talking to Brad and seeing what’s going on. I’m very open to it.”

A Weegar extension would put a cap on a busy stretch for Calgary general manager Brad Treliving.

Huberdeau signed an eight-year contract extension with the Flames worth $10.5 million per season, for a total of $84 million on August 4. It is the richest deal in franchise history.

Calgary also added centre Nazem Kadri via free agency with a seven-year, $49 million contract on August 18.