Flames hire three-time Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Johnston

The Calgary Flames have added three-time Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Johnston to the fold.

The Flames announced Tuesday morning they’ve hired Johnston in a full-time capacity to serve in a player development role, as well as assist in prospect evaluations and work on grassroots programs with the Calgary Flames Foundation.

We're proud to announce Rebecca Johnston will be joining the #Flames in a full-time role! She’ll work within the player development team, assisting in prospect evaluations and on-ice instruction, and work with the @FlamesFdn in grassroots programs, growing 🏒 in our community! pic.twitter.com/4zFSbUthFu — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 13, 2022

Johnston, who was at Flames development camp in July helping tutor the club’s prospects as a guest coach, won gold with Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 2014 Sochi Games, and 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She also helped Canada to silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

The 32-year-old has also represented Canada at 10 world championships, winning gold twice and adding seven silvers and six bronze medals.

She ranks in the top-10 in all-time scoring for Canada’s national women’s program at both the Olympics and the world championship. Johnston has 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 22 career games at the Olympics and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 career games at the worlds.

Marie-Philip Poulin, teammates with Johnston, was hired earlier this summer as a player development consultant by the Montreal Canadiens, and Jessica Campbell, one of Johnston’s teammates with the Calgary Inferno, joined the farm club of the Seattle Kraken earlier this summer.