Flames signing UFA Kadri and working on trade for Monahan: report

Nazem Kadri has finally signed a contract, as he’s set to join the Calgary Flames.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche centre will sign with the Flames according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, ending a summer of speculation for one of the NHL’s top free agents.

Weekes also added that Calgary is working on a “potential deal” to trade centre Sean Monahan.

The details of the contract or the trade are not yet available.

The news of Kadri signing somewhere was first reported by The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman before later being followed up by Weekes and other insiders.

Sounds like one of the top UFAs of this summer, Nazem Kadri, is finally getting off the market 👀 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 18, 2022

Kadri had 28 goals, 59 assists in 71 games in 2021-22. This past season, he won his first Stanley Cup, becoming the first known Muslim player to do so.

Kadri had 161 goals, 196 assists in 561 games for the Maple Leafs in his career, before being shipped to Colorado in exchange for Alexander Kerfoot and Tyson Barrie in the summer of 2019.

Kadri seemed to shake off a reputation of being an unreliable playoff performer this spring, where he put up seven goals and eight assists in 16 playoff games, while also missing time due to injury. Previously, Kadri had served three separate suspensions in the playoffs: two with Toronto, and one with Colorado, all three of which prematurely ended his postseason.

“I love you guys,” Kadri told Sportsnet’s David Amber of his supporters in Canada following the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win. “I love you guys, that’s all is to be said. I’ve had supporters in my corner from day one, never wavered. For everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”

