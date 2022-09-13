Beloved defenceman Michael Stone lands try-out with Flames

The seemingly annual late-offseason contract offer to Michael Stone has arrived.

With a twist.

The Flames announced that they’ve signed defenceman Michael Stone to a professional try-out on Monday, putting the veteran rearguard in a healthy blue line battle heading into training camp later this month.

#Flames Roster Update: Michael Stone has been signed to a PTO. pic.twitter.com/plVOYymiYd — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 12, 2022

Stone has signed three consecutive one-year deals at league minimum with the Flames after Calgary originally bought out the final season of his three-year, $10.5 million contract back on August 1, 2019.

Two of his three single-season pacts came a week-and-a-half into September, and the other came in January — three games into the 2021 season which featured Calgary in the makeshift North Division against six other Canadian-based franchises as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is the third player confirmed to be attending Flames training camp on a PTO alongside forwards Josh Brook and Cody Eakin.

The 32-year-old Stone had six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Calgary has 10 defencemen already signed to one-way contracts already this season, including Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson, Christopher Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, MacKenzie Weegar, Oliver Kylington, Juuso Valimaki, Connor Mackey, Nicolas Meloche, and Dennis Gilbert.

Stone has 134 points (35 goals, 99 assists) in 504 career NHL games over 11 seasons, including 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 180 games over parts of six seasons with the Flames.